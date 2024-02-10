Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $13.90 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $136,703.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015632 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,711.20 or 0.99944469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009963 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00181343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00857672 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,866.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

