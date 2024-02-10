Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $779.62 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $779.62 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00083429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00021053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,773 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

