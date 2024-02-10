Kava Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.90 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Kava has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $780.87 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00028289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00021057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,773 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.