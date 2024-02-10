Kava Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $777.59 million and $12.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00084241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,773 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

