Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kellanova also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:K traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 3,433,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,539. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

