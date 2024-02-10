Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. Kellanova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $4,171,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,698,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,668,797.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,486,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kellanova by 168.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.