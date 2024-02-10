Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Updates FY Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.6-15.9 billion. Kenvue also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.200 EPS.

Shares of Kenvue stock remained flat at $19.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,589,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974,283. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

