Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.580-1.620 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 6,460,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,266,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $239,184,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

