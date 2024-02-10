Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.580-1.620 EPS.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

