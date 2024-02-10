KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 93,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 106,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 35.0% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,419,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 137.8% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

