Komodo Hits Market Cap of $40.05 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $40.05 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

