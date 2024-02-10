Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $35.97 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $35.97 million and $16.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

