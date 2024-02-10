Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock remained flat at $10.67 during midday trading on Friday. 1,166,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 55.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

