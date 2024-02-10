Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ledyard Financial Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

