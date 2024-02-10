Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of Ledyard Financial Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
About Ledyard Financial Group
