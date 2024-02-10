Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion to $4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.350 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,271,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,547. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.23. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.