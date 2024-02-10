Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion to $4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,271,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,547. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

