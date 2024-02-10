Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $0.97. Leju shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 61,996 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leju in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

