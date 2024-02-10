Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 20,153 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 124,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 207,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 75,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 18,479,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,265,834. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

