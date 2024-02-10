Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,206 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,399. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $163.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.