Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,080 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $40,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE QSR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,595. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.07.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

