Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,440 shares during the period. CAE comprises about 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of CAE worth $72,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,700,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,583,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,398,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. 754,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.04.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

