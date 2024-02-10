Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $59,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

