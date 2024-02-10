Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $38.75 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.51% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

