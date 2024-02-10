Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $83,000 in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

TCRX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 92,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 521.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCRX shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

