Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372,275 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.06. 454,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

