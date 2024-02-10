Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 14,136 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ovintiv worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OVV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,569. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

