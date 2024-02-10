Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 3,550 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.49% of Copa worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,286,000 after acquiring an additional 207,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Copa by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 313,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,190. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

