Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,491,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,663,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.