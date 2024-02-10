Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Takes Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

SPRY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 406,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,709. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.