Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.38% of Invesco worth $24,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Invesco’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.65%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

