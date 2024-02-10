Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.3 %

LQDT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 223,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,586. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $475.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

