Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

LQDT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 223,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,586. The company has a market capitalization of $475.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

