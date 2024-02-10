Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$380.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.2 million. Lumentum also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of LITE traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 4,750,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $17,866,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $18,037,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

