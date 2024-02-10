Mantle Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $40.04 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,166,917,893.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.65149519 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $126,054,616.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars.

