Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Releases Earnings Results

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marui Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $395.15 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

