Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Releases Earnings Results

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marui Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $395.15 million during the quarter.
Marui Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.
Marui Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marui Group
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.