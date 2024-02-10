Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.00-$4.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.44.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 3,772,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

