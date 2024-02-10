Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.00-$4.25 EPS.

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 3,772,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 559.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.