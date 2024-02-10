Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Mattel updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Mattel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mattel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 1,788.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

