MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.07

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.07 and traded as high as C$24.26. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$24.19, with a volume of 1,967,282 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.05.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

MEG Energy Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.97.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.