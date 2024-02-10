Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.55 and traded as high as C$11.58. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 7,796 shares traded.

Melcor Developments Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$352.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.55.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.78 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3118908 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

In other news, Director Timothy Charles Melton sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total transaction of C$115,957.61. In related news, Director Timothy Charles Melton sold 10,430 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total value of C$115,957.61. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Melton sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total transaction of C$53,087.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,637 shares of company stock valued at $174,146. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

