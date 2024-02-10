MELD Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. MELD has a market capitalization of $70.24 million and $587,201.84 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MELD has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,704,852,308 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01909203 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,114,904.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

