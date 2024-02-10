Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.24 million and $761,502.10 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00019242 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000210 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

