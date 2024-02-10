Mina (MINA) Price Tops $1.32 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $104.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,124,407,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,947,638 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,124,227,612.8400393 with 1,049,568,410.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.30828113 USD and is up 8.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $111,447,178.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

