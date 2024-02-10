Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 1,315,536 Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 326.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315,536 shares during the period. Rigel Resource Acquisition makes up approximately 0.6% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 5.36% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRAC. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the third quarter worth $809,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

RRAC remained flat at $11.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $11.17.

