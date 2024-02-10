Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 2.76% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 7.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 19.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 119,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $10.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,229. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

