Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 367,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 226,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 114,123 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMCA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.27. 150,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

