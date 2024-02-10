Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 5,432 Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.26% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROSS. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 152.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 509,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 307,540 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 355.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,700 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 61,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,500,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROSS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. 37,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

