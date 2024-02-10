Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Shares in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 664,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000. FTAC Emerald Acquisition comprises about 0.2% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.93% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,143. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

