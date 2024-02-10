Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,553 shares during the period. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition makes up about 0.2% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,925,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,054,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 804,407 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 12,004.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 605,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 600,226 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 591,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 480,466 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 402,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAO remained flat at $11.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

