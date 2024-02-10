Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,251 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 6.99% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $2,232,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 20.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 845,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 141,950 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $991,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

HSPO remained flat at $10.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,831. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

